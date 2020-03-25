Covid-19 : EC suspends compilation of new voters register

Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus Prince Charles, the Queen's son and the first in line to the British throne,…

VIDEO: Bernard Arthur denies Hearts of Oak 'disrespectful' comment Benard Arthur has rubbished reports that he has accused Hearts of Oak of…

Boko Haram kill 92 Chadian soldiers in 'deadliest attack' The president of Chad says 92 soldiers have been killed in an attack by Boko…