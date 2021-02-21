Covid-19: Ghana becomes 5th country in Africa to approve Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine

Ghana has become the fifth in Africa and 31st in the world to approve Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine for use against Covid-19.
According to a statement from the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), the sovereign wealth fund, the move by Ghana is a “positive example of vaccine cooperation between Russia and partners across the world to save lives and protect the population.”
“Ministry of Health of Ghana has thoroughly reviewed the data on safety and efficacy of Sputnik V also proven by publication in The Lancet and approved the use of the vaccine,” Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund said in the statement.
Countries that have already registered the vaccine are; Russia, Belarus, Argentina, Bolivia, Serbia, Algeria, Palestine, Venezuela, Paraguay, Turkmenistan, Hungary, UAE, Iran, Republic of Guinea, and Tunisia.
The others are, Armenia, Mexico, Nicaragua, Republika Srpska (entity of Bosnia and Herzegovina), Lebanon, Myanmar, Pakistan, Mongolia, Bahrain, Montenegro, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Gabon and San Marino.
On February 19, 2021, Ghana announced it's Covid-19 vaccine deployment plan.
President Akufo-Addo in his last Covid-19 address said preparations were afoot to secure COVID-19 vaccines for the country's population.
He said the first doses are expected to arrive in March and this will help reduce the rate of infection.
Dr Achiano speaking on target groups and delivery strategies said they will ensure all Ghanaians have access to the vaccine even though it will be done in stages.
But for now, children below the age of 16 years and pregnant women will not be part of the vaccination exercise.