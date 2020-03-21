Covid-19: Ghana records first death

Ghana has recorded it's first coronavirus death and the number of confirmed cases still stand at 19
The report indicates that the victim is the 61-year-old Lebanese male trader who is a resident in Kumasi.
He felt unwell and reported to a health facility with fever (temp 39.4 ℃ ), and cough. The sample tested positive for COVID-19.
Ghana has so far recorded 19 cases of the deadly virus and this is the first case of death.
Many are expecting a lockdown of the entire country but that may not come at any time.
One of the measures taken to curb the spread of the virus is the fumigation of markets announced by the Accra Metropolitan Assembly.