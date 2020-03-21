Covid-19: Ghana records first death

Fighting Covid-19, Speaker directs MPs to wear face masks The Speaker of Parliament Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye has directed all Members of…

Class 6 pupil dies in accidental drowning A class six (6) pupil has drowned in the Volta River. The incident occurred at…

Ghana's Covid-19 cases now 16 Confirmed Cases Of COVID-19 In Ghana Rises To Sixteen (16) As At 20 March 2020…