COVID-19: If students, teachers follow guidelines we won't have outbreak in schools - Dr Patrick Aboagye

Dr Patrick Kuma Aboagye Director-General of the Ghana Health Service says there won't be an outbreak of COVID-19 in schools should all the guidelines be followed by students and teachers.
Final year tertiary students will resume school today, Monday, June 15, 2020.
This has not gone down with some people who think this could lead to an outbreak of the virus.
Dr Patrick Aboagye speaking to Joy FM said if all guidelines are followed we will not see numbers being recorded in schools.
"Our approach is different from other countries. If you look at Korea's approach it's similar to ours and it helped them reduce the cases."I think we have done quite well in following the safety measures. Still, a large number of people are not following the measures. If students and teachers continue to follow the guidelines we will not have any outbreak in our schools."
President Akufo-Addo confirmed in his 11th address on Sunday, June 14, 2020, that tertiary students will be resuming today June 15, 2020.
The President also added that the final year SHS students will also resume on June 22, and will be followed by JHS final year students on June 29.
He advised all students and teachers to observe all the safety measures like wearing of face mask, social distancing among others.
He said, "From Monday, 15th June, the last batch of institutions in this phased approach, our educational institutions, will begin to re-open, with final-year students in our tertiary colleges and universities returning to school to prepare for and take their exit examinations.
He also announced that some face mask has been distributed to these institutions.
“600,000 face masks have been distributed to the tertiary institutions,” President Akufo-Addo announced in his address.
He indicated that 200,000 students, and teaching and non-teaching staff who are expected back on campus will have three reusable face masks each.
In addition, 1,700 Veronica buckets; 200,000 litres of hand sanitizers; 3,400 litres of liquid soap; and 900 thermometer guns have been distributed.