Final year tertiary students resume today as gov't distributes PPEs

Final year tertiary students will resume school today, Monday, June 15, 2020.
President Akufo-Addo confirmed in his 11th address on Sunday, June 14, 2020.
The President also added that the final year SHS students will also resume on June 22, and will be followed by JHS final year students on June 29.
He said, "From Monday, 15th June, the last batch of institutions in this phased approach, our educational institutions, will begin to re-open, with final-year students in our tertiary colleges and universities returning to school to prepare for and take their exit examinations.
He continued, "As has been stated, final year senior high school (SHS 3) students, together with SHS 2 Gold Track students, will resume on 22nd June; and final-year Junior High School (JHS 3) students, the week after, on 29th June."
Akufo-Addo explained that the decision to include the schools in phase one of the easing of restrictions was taken advisedly.
"To those arguing that reopening of the schools put the lives of our students, teachers and non-teaching staff in danger, the president said, "there is no one-size-fits-all approach to the resolution of this pandemic. We have our own unique situation in the country, and we have always taken that it into account in dealing with this disease, much as we are prepared to learn from the examples of others."
"Education, indeed, is the key to the future of our country. The quality of education that our educational institutions produce, ultimately, will determine the success or otherwise of our nation. We, therefore, have to find a way of guaranteeing the prospects of the generation of young people who are the objects of education today, and who represent our future."
He also announced that some face mask have been distributed to these institutions.
“600,000 face masks have been distributed to the tertiary institutions,” President Akufo-Addo announced in his address.
He indicated that 200,000 students, and teaching and non-teaching staff who are expected back on campus will have three reusable face masks each.
In addition, 1,700 Veronica buckets; 200,000 litres of hand sanitizers; 3,400 litres of liquid soap; and 900 thermometer guns have been distributed.