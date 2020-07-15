COVID-19 in schools down to congestion - Kwaku Agyeman Manu

Health Minister Kwaku Agyeman Manu says positive cases of COVID-19 in some schools is down to congestion.
The Minister says the government is working to bring the situation under control and not thinking of closing down schools.
There has been pressure on the government to rescind its decision to reopen schools.
Mr Agyeman Manu who is on tour in the Ashanti Region to check on the progress of COVID-19 facilities says the government is working on alternatives but closing down schools will be a cowardice approach.
READ ALSO: Closing schools not best because COVID-19 can be contracted at home too - Dr Oko-Boye
"With the Senior High Schools, I must say there are problems in some areas, but the percentage of where we have challenges wouldn't call for us to close down schools. We have been saying over and over again that we must learn to live with the disease so the problem is not going back home, how long can we close down schools because nobody knows when this will go away. What we are hearing after investigations are that some of the schools getting infected are down to congestion and we are looking at alternatives to decongest the schools, we won't close down schools because that is a defeatist approach".
Deputy Health Minister Dr. Bernard Oko-Boye also says the calls to close down schools will not be in the interest of Ghanaians.
In a related development, the Ghana Education Service (GES) and the Ghana Health Service (GHS) say it has put measures in place measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 at the Accra Girls Senior High School.
This was after 55 people including students at the Accra Girls’ Senior High School have tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a joint statement by the Ghana Health Service and the Ghana Education Service (GES), 55 people tested positive out of 314 total tests done.