Covid-19 : This is the right time for a lockdown - Ghana Health Service

The Ghana Health Service, GHS says this is the right time for the government to announce a lockdown as done by the President yesterday to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.
President Akufo-Addo yesterday announced a lockdown in Accra, Tema, Kasoa and Kumasi effective Monday, March 30.
Many have earlier called for a lockdown which they believe will help prevent the spread of Covid-19. Among them is the Ghana Medical Association.
Some have also argued that the lockdown came very late because cases have already been imported into the country endangering the citizens.
But speaking on Joy FM's 'NewsFile', Director General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Patrick Aboagye said the President's call for a lockdown of some areas in the country comes at the right time.
He explained that a country can not just lockdown without putting the needed measures in place.
"I think the President has come at the right time because we have had incremental steps that sought to restrict movement and also to reduce import of the virus and community transmission of it.."
"So I believe it is the right time because we actually have to tie the knot....."
Akufo-Addo announces restrictions in certain parts of Accra and Kumasi
President Akufo-Addo has announced restrictions in certain parts of Greater Accra and the Ashanti Region.
The President in a late-night address to the nation on March 27 said the restriction will last for two weeks.
The action is backed by the recently passed Restrictions Act.
The restrictions take effect from Monday, March 30.
Effective 1 am on Monday, I have imposed restrictions on the movement of persons in the Greater Accra Metropolitan area and Kumasi area for two weeks”
According to the President, this will help scale up steps to prevent the spread of the pandemic.