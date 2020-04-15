Covid-19: TUC cancels 2020 May day Celebration

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) has cancelled the 2020 May day Celebration activities in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
In a statement signed by the Secretary-General of the TUC, Dr Yaw Baah, the union said the organized Labour planning committee had planned to hold National May Day parade in Accra and Regional parades in all the regional capitals as part of activities of the 2020 May Day Celebrations.
The statement indicated that : ''On behalf of the organized labour national May day planning committee, the TUC says it regrets to inform all workers and the general public that all 2020 May day celebration activities have been cancelled in compliance with the restrictions on movement with persons in Accra and Kumasi and the ban on public gatherings nationwide''.
The statement signed by the Secretary-General urged all workers to stay at home on May day and continue to comply with the relevant safety protocols in the fight against coronavirus and hopes to resume the celebration of May day in 2021.
Below is the statement