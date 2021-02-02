Covid-19: Why gov't didn't regulate activities of commercial vehicles

Presidential Advisor on health, Dr Anthony Nsiah-Asare has justified why the government did not regulate activities of commercial vehicles to stem the spread of Covid-19.
President Akufo-Addo during his 23rd address re-introduced ban on funerals, weddings, parties and concerts due to the rising cases of Covid-19.
But some Ghanaians have argued that there is a need to also regulate the activities of commercial vehicles to be able to adhere to the social distancing protocols.
Speaking to the concerns raised, Dr Anthony Nsiah-Asare said there is a low risk of Covid-19 in the vehicles and if everyone adheres to the wearing of nose mask these commercial vehicles can operate without any issue.
He further explained that they are also trying to make sure they do not disrupt livelihoods with the restrictions.
"If you sit in trotro there is a capacity of people within trotro, what we are trying to do is to make sure we save lives and also livelihoods. We are combining these two so we have to make sure that we don't disrupt whatever people are doing very much."
President Akufo-Addo on Sunday banned weddings, concerts and parties until further notice.
In his 23rd address to the nation on measures government is taking to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, said public gatherings of such nature should not exceed 25 people.
"So, fellow Ghanaians, until further notice, funerals, weddings, concerts, theatrical performances, and parties are banned. Private burials, with no more than twenty-five (25) people, can take place, with the enforcement of the social distancing, hygiene and mask-wearing protocols."
Beaches, night clubs, cinemas, and pubs continue to be shut. Our borders by land and sea remain closed."
The President has also advised companies to use virtual platforms and run shift-systems.
"All workplaces, public and private, must employ a shift-system for workers, in addition to the use of virtual platforms for business or work. Conferences and workshops can take place with all the appropriate protocols. However, I encourage the use of virtual platforms for such engagements."
Restaurants should provide take-away services, and should, as much as possible, avoid seated services. The National Sports Authority and the Ghana Football Association should ensure compliance with the twenty-five percent (25%) capacity rule in our stadia, with spectators respecting the social distancing rule and wearing of masks."
To the revered leaders of our religious organisations, i.e. our churches and mosques, I entreat you to enforce, to the letter, the protocols relating to attendance, i.e. the two-hour duration, one-metre social distancing, mask wearing, use of sanitizers, and the presence of veronica buckets, liquid soap, and rolls of tissue paper."