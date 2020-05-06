CSM cases in Upper West Region now 303 with 44 deaths

The Cerebral Spinal Meningitis (CSM) cases in the Upper West Region has now reached 303 with 44 deaths.
The latest figures were made known by the Upper West Regional Coordinating Council on May 5, 2020.
The Council in a release said “Nandom, Nadowli and Jirapa continue to record the majority of the cases,” the statement said adding, however, that: “none of the districts in the region is currently experiencing any epidemic.”
The Council further stressed that with intensified education, individuals with the disease now report to the nearest health facility for treatment and this has reduced the case fatalities associated with the disease.
Though laboratory investigation continues to show that majority of the cases in the region are caused by Neisseria Meningitides Sero Group X, the new strain, currently has no vaccine.
Dr. Bin Salih the Upper West Regional Minister stated that the region has over 9,000 vials of ceftrizone and five packs of pastorex to treat the disease and has, therefore, urged people infected with the deadly disease to report to health facilities whenever one begins experiencing headache, fever and stiffness for immediate attention than resorting to self-medication.
He also assured the people not to panic as there are enough drugs to help manage and treat meningitis cases.
Dr Bin Dalih has already stated that there is no vaccine worldwide for sero-type X which is currently affecting the people and they must be proactive in reporting to the health facilities to avoid more deaths.
The spread of CSM has come at a time where Ghana is also battling with the novel coronavirus.