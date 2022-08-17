Dansoman area of the Church of Pentecost commission and dedicate ultra modern bus stop at Korle-Bu

The Pentecost Social Services (PENTSOS) of the Church of Pentecost, Dansoman Area in collaboration with James Mckeown Worship Centre (JMWC), Korle Gonno has constructed and dedicated an Ultra-Modern Bus Stop with ancillary works at Korle-Bu in-front of the ATM farms to serve the Chiefs and people of Korle Gonno, Korle Bu and clients and visitors to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.
The commissioning and dedication of the facility was done on Friday, 12th August, 2022 by the Area Head of the Dansoman Area, Prophet Ebenezer Kofi Appiah. He indicated that this project is in line with the Vision 2023 Document of “Possessing the Nations” as shared by the Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye and his executive committee.
Speaking at the event on the topic “Faith with Works” based on James 2:14-17, Prophet Ebenezer Appiah admonished members to let their faith in Christ be demonstrated in their works. He indicated that though we are saved by faith, this saving faith will have works that accompany it. He further admonished members of the community to develop a good maintenance culture to keep the facility in good condition at all times.
Espousing on the features of this Ultra-Modern Bus Stop which is the first of its kind in Ghana, the resident minister of the James McKeown Worship Centre Rev. Dr. Perez Sepenu indicated that it has features such as a 220V Power Receptacle, LED Power Lighting System, USB Charging Port, Electronic Advertising Boards, 440W Solar Panel, an Adjoining Gospel Tract Sharing Post. The church also constructed concrete slabs to cover the gutters in front of the bus stop. The Contractor for the project were Messers. ModPro MMC, one of the fastest and most innovative Companies in Ghana specialized in tackling office and workspace deficiency and whose CEO Mr Ernest Amissah is a young and dynamic philanthropist.
Present at the ceremony were the Dansoman Area Head and wife, Prophet Ebenezer and Janet Appiah, Resident Minister of JMWC, Rev (Dr) Perez and Dr Mrs Naa Akushia Sepenu, Pastors and wives from the Dansoman Area, MP for the Ablekuma South Constituency Mr Alfred Oko Vanderpuiye,, Chief of Korle Gonno Nii Tackie Owuowu IV and his sub chiefs, Chief of Korle Bu Sempe, Nii Korle Bu Akwashong I and his sub chiefs, Representative of the CEO of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Korle Bu Divisional Police Commander, Assemblyman for Korle Bu Electoral Area, Assemblyman for Korle Gonno Electoral Area, the Media and Members of JMWC.
From JMWC Media
PICTURE GALLERY