Decision to lockdown or not should not be made out of emotion and fear - Oppong Nkrumah

Minister for Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah says emotions and fear should not lead the debate as to whether the government should announce a lockdown or not.
There have been calls from several bodies including the Ghana Medical Association to announce a lockdown of the entire country.
Mr Oppong Nkrumah speaking on the Joy Super Morning show today said the decision concerning a lockdown should not be taken out of emotions and panic but rather from the situation the country finds itself in.
"The decision to lock down or not do not have to be taken out of emotion or panic but from country-specific situation. The thousands of the poor who do not have options to store food are the most vulnerable and the President is concerned about that."
Ghana has now recorded 132 cases of the deadly Covid-19 with 3 deaths and one recovery.
President Akufo-Addo commented on the lockdown debate when he met members of the TUC at the Jubilee House.
He said, a responsible government is required to look at the implications of the decision to lockdown a country in such a time, before it takes a firm decision.
“it is important for us to take into account the circumstances and conditions. When we lockdown Accra, what are the consequences?” he quizzed.
President Akufo-Addo indicated that currently, his administration is looking at all the possible options available before he communicates it to Ghanaians.
“I am hoping that much sooner than later, we will come to an agreement on what those measures are and the Ghanaian people will be informed,” he stressed.