Covid-19: Manhyia back calls for a lockdown 

Authorities of the Manhyia Palace are backing calls of a lockdown of the nation to curb the spread of Covid-19.
Chief of Staff Kofi Badu says Ghana has a choice to make between taking a timely decision by dealing with the public risk or having to do so late.
He made this known to Luv FM after receiving protective equipment from some corporate institutions.
"It seems to me that this the appropriate moment for us to respond to that in other for us to contain the spread of the virus. I will have no problem at all to introduce any measure including a lockdown, the point is that you have a choice to take an action now, or you will be confronted with the worse situation later, I think this is something the country must act immediately".
The Ghana Medical Association on Wednesday called on the government to immediately announce a nationwide lockdown.
The GMA in a statement showed concerns about the spread of Covid-19 and asked the government to immediately consider a lockdown to curb the situation.
Ghana has now recorded 132 cases of the deadly Covid-19 with 3 deaths and one recovery.
President Akufo-Addo commented on the lockdown debate when he met members of the TUC at the Jubilee House.
He said, a responsible government is required to look at the implications of the decision to lockdown a country in such a time, before it takes a firm decision.
“it is important for us to take into account the circumstances and conditions. When we lockdown Accra, what are the consequences?” he quizzed.
President Akufo-Addo indicated that currently, his administration is looking at all the possible options available before he communicates it to Ghanaians.
“I am hoping that much sooner than later, we will come to an agreement on what those measures are and the Ghanaian people will be informed,” he stressed.