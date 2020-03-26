Covid-19: Gov't may announce restrictions in some parts of the country - Oppong Nkrumah

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Minister for Information says the government may resort to restriction in some parts of Ghana all in the bid to halt the spread of the deadly coronavirus.
He disclosed that the government is open to all measures to help curb the spread of the pandemic and restrictions in some parts of the country could be the new directive.
Parliament last week passed the Imposition of Restrictions law and that could give the government a new way of ensuring the spread of the disease is halted.
“So far, every step of the way, the government has been very proactive with coming up with measures to contain the situation. Those final rafts of measures now that the law has been put in place may include some restrictions in some parts of the country but whatever will be done will be with the objective of ensuring that we totally negate the potential for community spread,” he said on Citi News.
Ghana has so far recorded 68 cases of COVID-19 including three deaths.
The GMA in a statement released yesterday showed concerns about the spread of Covid-19 and asked the government to immediately consider a lockdown of the entire nation.
According to the Association, the lockdown though not a comfortable decision for leadership of the country and citizens is a proven alternative that will be in the best interest of the populace.