Defence Deal: National Democratic Congress MP's joins Demo

The National Democratic Congress MP's says they will join some Ghanaians who are expected to demonstrate on Wednesday, 28 March 2018 in Accra to register their displeasure over the Parliamentary approval of the Ghana-US defence agreement.
According to the National Democratic Congress MP's in a statement stated that: “Minority Members of Parliament will join forces with the Ghana First Patriotic Front, GFPF and all other groups who have so far registered their displeasure by expressing their unflinching support and participation in tomorrow's march of destiny.”
Alhaji A.B.A. Fuseini, who signed the statement added that: “The resistance to this betrayal does not end with our walk-out in Parliament when the NPP abused its majority. We continue to explore many democratic options not limited to demonstrations, public forum, picketing, court actions and the notice we have served that a future NDC Government will urgently review this obnoxious agreement.”
Some civil society groups including the National Union of Ghana Students, NUGS will on March 28, 2018, trek against the Ghana-USA defence deal.
According to the aggrieved groups, the government has sold Ghana’s sovereignty to the USA for a just $20million.
Minority in Parliament storms out house over defence deal
The National Democratic Congress MP's on Friday Night March 24, 2018, staged a walkout from Parliament over the Ghana-US defence cooperation agreement presently before the House Friday for consideration and ratification.
This was after the Leader of the Minority in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu made his side’s objections over the agreement on the floor.
The agreement was brought before the House for consideration and ratification after the joint-committee on Defence and Interior Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs of Parliament gave it a green light.