Deputy CEO of NEIP is dead

The Deputy CEO of the National Entrepreneurship Innovation Programme (NEIP), Stacy Offei Darko is reported dead.
According to reports, Deputy CEO Stacy, 37, died on Monday at a medical facility after a sudden illness.
The National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan (NEIP) is a flagship policy initiative of the government of Ghana with the primary objective of providing an integrated national support for start-ups and small businesses.
NEIP primarily focuses on providing business development services; startup incubators and funding for young businesses to enable them to grow and become successful.
The National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan (NEIP) is therefore set within the context of Ghana’s long-term strategic vision of consolidating it middle-income status, building an industry-driven economy capable of providing decent jobs that are suitable and sustainable for development.
More soon