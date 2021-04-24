Deputy ministers for Justice must endeavor to be in court always - Gary Nimako advises 

Member of the NPP, Gary Nimako has advised the two deputy ministerial nominees for Justice to endeavor to be in court always.
Gary Nimako said it becomes very frustrating when you are on a case with the Attorney General and they always fail to show up in court.
He stated that the current nominees are not MPs and should be ready to go through with government business in court.
Alfred Tuah-Yeboah and Diana Asonaba Dapaah at the nominees for the deputy ministerial position.
Speaking on the fight against galamsey, he said by the end of their second term Ghanaians will appreciate the work that will be done.
He also noted that with the youthful nature of the current minister, Abu Jinapor, and how he has stated he has no doubt that we will succeed in the fight.
Minister for Lands and Natural Resources Samuel Abu Jinapor has called on institutions and the government to have the courage to deal with politicians who are involved in illegal mining (galamsey).
His comments come on the back of criticisms by many who believe there are politicians playing a massive role in illegal mining.
Mr Jinapor speaking on Joy FM's Newsfil on April 17, 2021, said it's about time institution act swiftly to deal with some politicians alleged to be involved.
"We must name, shame and punish people. We should have the courage to deal with politicians who are involved in illegal mining. Government has a role to play. We can't allow illegal mining to thrive in our communities. I can assure the people of Ghana that the president is interested in this matter. We must all come together in order to stop illegal mining. On my part and my team, whatever has to be done to stop this, it will be done. What I'm interested in is a new atmosphere of mining that will support our country."