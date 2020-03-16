Dettol supports government drive to fight coronavirus

Corporate Ghana has joined the government’s campaign to sensitize Ghanaians against the spread of the deadly Coronavirus.
Health officials on Sunday 15th March 2020 announced that Ghana had recorded 6 cases of COVID-19 within 3 days and called for public support in curbing the spread.
Producers of disinfectant product Dettol has heeded to the call by presenting sanitation products to government to aide in public sensitization.
The products which included boxes of dettol soap and Antiseptic were received by the officials from the Ministries of Information and Health in Accra.
Presenting the items on behalf of the Senior Management Team, the Brand Manager at Reckitt Benckiser- Producers of Dettol, Cassandra Atibila said the donation was meant to support the Information Service Department with its community awareness on the washing of the hands which is one of the main preventive measures against the spread of the virus.
Dettol has been on the frontline supporting hand washing initiatives as a way to prevent the spread of illnesses.
“We will intensify our efforts during this period”.
Staff of the company also used the opportunity to demonstrate a brief hand washing exercise to encourage personal hygiene.