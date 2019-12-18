District level election was successful - EC

The Electoral Commission, EC has described the nationwide district assembly and unit committee elections as successful.
Despite challenges faced in some electoral areas where people did not vote because of the issues detected on the ballot papers, the Director of Electoral Services at the Commission, Dr Serebour Quaicoe in an interview with Citi FM said the process was largely successful across the country despite the challenges.
Elections to continue on Thursday
The District level elections will continue on Thursday, December 19, 2019, according to the Electoral Commission.
This will continue in some electoral areas where polls were not held during the nationwide exercise on Tuesday.
The nationwide electoral process was scheduled to take place on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, but some areas were unable to hold the polls due to various challenges.
Dr. Sereboe Quarcoo said polls will be conducted between 7am and 5pm in the affected areas.
“Looking at the numbers, some challenges were encountered and we are going to do those elections on Thursday. For Tema we were able to print the ballot papers but we were a bit late. They finished around 8 [am] and the candidates agreed that it was a bit late so it should be postponed,” he said.