We want to have a more credible voters' register - EC

The Electoral Commission, EC says their decision to change the voters' register is to have a more credible one to pave way for a smooth election and avoid issues surrounding the process.
According to the EC, though the current register is credible but has been over-stretched, hence, the need for a new one with enhanced features to protect its credibility.
The EC also indicated that during the exhibition of the voters' register, some people were not captured because of the equipment which was being used during the exercise.
Addressing the media today ahead of tomorrow's assembly elections, the Deputy Chair in charge of Operations at the EC, Mr Samuel Tettey stated the need for a new voters' register.
“The current register is credible but it has been stretched to a point where you don’t want to take that same risk. We want to have something that is more credible. If you remember, during the exhibition some of you heard that some people were not captured because of the equipment we are using''.
“This equipment we started using it in 2012…this is the only commission mandated by law to ensure that we run a very credible election, it is our job to make sure that going into a very major and partisan election you have what it takes.”
The Electoral Commission in March 2019 announced it will compile a new voters’ register after an Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting.
The commission stated that the need for a new register has been necessitated by several factors, including the need to replace the outmoded biometric machines.
Last week, five political parties including the NDC boycotted a meeting convened by the EC for a demonstration on a new voters register. The other parties are the PNC, Egle party, APC and UFP.
The EC invited the parties for a demonstration on the new system developed by some consultants.
The system will use telecommunication companies as the backbone to transmit 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary election results.
The Deputy General Secretary of the opposition NDC, Peter Boamah Otokunor said the Jean Mensah led administration is sidelining IPAC in preparations for elections 2020.
