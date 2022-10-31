Dormaa East assembly, Police arrest 13 illegal miners

13 persons have been arrested in the Dormaa East District of the Bono Region, for engaging in illegal mining, popularly called, galamsey.
The joint operation that led to the arrest of these 13 illegal miners involved personnel of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), National Investigation Bureau, Dormaa East District Police Command and Dormaa East Assembly Members.
A water pumping machine, four shovels, two pick-axes, six washing carpets, one black plastic basin, a metal bucket containing a mixture of sand and water, three cutlasses and a pair of Wellington boots believed to be implements used in their illegal activities were retrieved at the site.
Some of the suspects at the time of the arrest were actively engaging in illegal mining along Supre and Apampramu river in the district, the police said.
The DCE for Dormaa East, Emmanuel Kofi Agyemang said the security agencies are keen on curbing illegal mining in the area.
“We have launched an ‘operation end galamsey now’ to deal with illegal mining in the district,” he told Asaase News. “By the end of November, we will ensure that all illegal mining is being flushed out from the district. All those involved in the act in the district will be dealt with.”
He said no one will be spared when caught in the act.