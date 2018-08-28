Double Track System:Gov't begins recruitment of Teachers for SHS'

The Ghana Education Service has as part of plans to implement the double track system began recruitment of graduate teachers for the selected Senior High Schools.
This was contained in a statement from the GES. However, only applicants who have completed their national service will be shortlisted for subsequent examination before being engaged for the job.
“Ghana Education Service wishes to inform the general public that it is recruiting graduate teachers for senior high schools as part of its arrangement for the launching of the double track system,” the statement said.
An audit assessment by the GES has revealed the number of teachers each of the schools will need to effectively run the system. The Eastern Region will require about 1,812 new teachers, representing the highest number, while the Ashanti Region follows with 1,203.
The Central Region requires 912 while the Northern, Brong Ahafo, Volta and Greater Accra regions require 683, 682, 634 and 525 respectively.
The Western, Upper East and Upper West regions follow with 534, 284 and 361 respectively.
The statement also noted caterers and other professionals will be engaged in due course.
Education Minister, Matthew Opoku Prempeh has said the new system, which ends the over 70-years old educational cycle, will kick in come September 2018 when more than 600 Senior High Schools re-open.
“All Senior High Schools henceforth will run the semester system. Even when we build all the infrastructures, all SHSs will be semester system,” Prempeh told the media.