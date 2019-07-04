E/R : 83 foreigners nabbed by operation vanguard for illegal mining

Eighty-three (83) Nigerians and Ivorians have been arrested engaging in illegal mining by Operation Vanguard Eastern Forward Operating Base led by Lieutenant Colonel Tinadu in charge of six officers and 30 men.
The suspects with ages between 15 to 35 years were arrested for operating within the general area of Abomosu in the Atiwa West District of the Eastern Region.
A search conducted in their various rooms retrieved metal detecting machines, pickaxes and shovels. Twenty-five ( 25 ) of the suspects have been detained at Kwabeng police station, 19 suspects detained at Anyinam police station, 20 suspects detained at Bunso police station and 19 suspects detained at Kibi police station.
The number is the highest in recent times though dozens of foreign nationals have since 2017 been arrested in the Atewa Forest Reserve.
The suspects arrested are :Thomas Donnanuru, 19, Seibu Inusah ,19, Abdullai Hamza, 20, Wahib Akyem ,22, Nasara Raphael,20, Narh Evans,19, Luke Nanngmar, 18, Abudu Julius ,18, Mohammed Kalaa,33, Stephen Sogle,15,Prosper Someye,27, Augustine Zimaborn,17, Richmond Konanyi , 24, and Banfras Thomas, 31.
The others are Anasin Narh, 18, Adams Rahim,15, Issaka Kwadwo, 37, Yakubu Karim,21, Alhassan Mumin,15, Angsie Yorgo, 21, Kuseo Anslym, 26, Dadu Maxwell , 27, Daplah Yelekoan, 28, Badimbo Ametus,23, Donneyong Prosper,28, Leosuna Titus,19, Solo Kujo, 22, Yiriyele Kuutuuro,20, Charles Kamale ,19, Dumah Sylvester,19, Mohammed Daniel ,16, Kongo Kanyre, 20, Tayidu Fatau ,20, Osman Adams, 15, Cambil Haadi,20, Seidu Mohammed, 27, John Manfred , 20, and Emmanuel Basuonkpiengo, 24.
The rest are Kudjo Bajona, 20, Kongo Peter, 25, Manase Banuro, 21, Pascal Jonas , 22, Kwasi Abraham, 20, Bafal Elijah ,20, Mathias Vincent , 18, Isaac Kantawuron ,17, Imporigbon Alors ,19, Bayuo Vincent ,18, Bayuo Kobina ,17, Deri Thobias ,20, Pon Denie Wakuma,19, Tara James ,21, Kuunda Joseph, 22, Akwasi Paul, 19, Sorikaa Sei,19, Anjoroma Jacob,23, Adam Dandamangirama ,19, Kwadwo Yeriyara 20, Jolan Ntey, 22, Suaduma Dontiyeri 22, Jabah Joseph, 20, Namari Felix,20, Ibrahim Wudu , 24, Suglo Sampson , 17, Alfred Balowe,20, Yokabaa Wolo ,19,Dasi Charles ,27, Anaman Justine ,26, Piniebee Ibrahim, 27, Nchinyene Enoch 23, Fredrick Denkore,19, Deri Faari,22, Bueyuri Buenyifor, 19, Marcelinus Wullobayi , 24, Loggoyie Seidou,22, Konnyebal Ernest, 18, Augustine Baryo, 25, Kofi Banuye ,20, Naaba Kpono Evans, 20, Sangmine Marshal, 27, Amos Basaang ,27, Danyagre Roland,23, and Marcelinus Kontoma ,23,
Following the arrest, the Deputy Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, Francis Gomado, said the suspects will be put before court for prosecution.
Credit: Starr FM