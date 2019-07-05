E/R : Barber, 19 jailed 8 weeks for stealing plantain

The Koforidua District Magistrate Court “A” has sentenced a 19-year-old barber, Solomon Aklotey, 8 weeks for imprisonment for stealing plantain.
Aklotey pleaded guilty to the charge of stealing when put before the court presided over by His Worship Osei Asibey. He was then sentenced to a fine of GH¢600 in default serve two months in prison with hard labour.
Aklotey who is said to be an orphan could not pay the fine hence thrown into jail.
Aklotey could not hold back his tears as he cried uncontrollably while being whisked into a waiting vehicle to Prison.
Few family members in court were also seen shedding tears in sympathy.
The prosecutor, Chief Inspector, Solomon Richmond Keelson, told the Court that on July 2, 2019, at about 6 am police personnel on duty at Nkurakan Police checkpoint led by Sergeant Alfred Diyou on their routine inspection found a fertilizer sack which contained six bunches of plantain in the boot of a Toyota Hiace with registration number WR 844-14.
The prosecutor said, the Police personnel at the check point became suspicious and questioned the convict who claimed ownership of the items. Aklotey admitted during interrogation that he stole the plantains.
He was then led to the farms where he stole the produce at Airport and Dorse, both suburbs of Nkurakan community. The owners of the farms lodged an official complaint at the Police station upon which the Aklotey was charged with the offence and put before court on Thursday.
The Convict pleaded guilty but explained that he stole the plantains to sell to take care of his girlfriend who has given birth recently but unable to give her money for her upkeep.
The Presiding Judge, His Worship Osei Asibey sentenced him to a fine of GH¢600 but could not pay hence he is to serve a default sentence of two months.