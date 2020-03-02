E/R: Taxi driver who drove police officer on his bonnet hit with several charges

The taxi driver who drove a police officer on his bonnet in a viral video has been arrested and charged.
A video surfaced last week where a police officer could be seen on the bonnet of a taxi which was in motion.
Many made fun of the incident on social media as others criticised the action of the said taxi driver.
The officer clenched tightly on the bonnet of the speeding vehicle obviously to have the driver stop, possibly, for committing a road traffic offence.
READ ALSO: Police on manhunt for 'Trotro' driver who ran over officer
The incident occurred in Koforidua in the Eastern Region and the Eastern Regional PRO Ebenezer Tetteh narrating the incident to Joy News disclosed that the driver has been arrested and charged.
"On February 21, the driver was spotted obstructing road traffic and picking passengers on unauthorised places within the Koforidua municipality, the traffic officers approached him and stopped him but he sped off and even injured one of the officers in the process. So on February 28, the car was spotted and 3 officers approached and assigned one to go with him to the police station, but he locked the vehicle preventing the officer from entering, he reversed quickly and sped off towards the direction of one of the officers who was directing traffic and he had no option than to jump onto the bonnet to protect his life, the driver drove him to a distance of about 400 metres. A driver of a Nissan bus saw what was happening and crossed him to stop. As we speak now he has been arrested and we have charged him with dangerous driving and resisting arrest, the earlier offence of obstructing road traffic and parking at an unauthorized place is also there and he will be dealt with as well, we will use this to serve as a deterrent to other drivers.".
Watch video of how the driver drove the police officer on the bonnet