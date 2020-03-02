E/R: Taxi driver who drove police officer on his bonnet hit with several charges

Black Maidens captain insists Liberia tie not over Black Maidens captain Bassira Alhassan has urged his players to avoid…

Elmina Sharks hold Hearts of Oak as WAFA devour AshantiGold Kofi Kordzi was on target as Hearts of Oak were held to a scoring draw in Ghana…

Hearts coach Odoom calls for calm after Sharks stalemate Hearts of Oak coach Edward Nii Odoom has called for calm after their stalemate…