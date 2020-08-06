EC announces dates and venue for mop-up exercise

The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced dates for their planned mop-up exercise.
According to the EC, this exercise will take place on August 8-9 2020.
This will be done at the Electoral Commission's district offices and not registration centres.
The Electoral Commission will today August 6, 2020, end their normal registration exercise and will begin a mop-up for those who could not register.
“I’d like to appeal to all qualified persons who haven’t registered yet to go to their various registration centers and register because today happens to be the last day, even though there’s a mop-up exercise on 8th & 9th.
“Initially, we decided to do a blanket mop-up but knowing the situation on the ground and the fact the numbers are diminishing, we decided to do it at the district offices,” She said on Starr FM.
Chairperson of the Electoral Commission Jean Mensa speaking at a press conference on July 27, 2020, said it is not going to be a nationwide exercise but will only be done at selected places upon the information they receive from their officers.
At least 15.1 million Ghanaian voters have been registered as of Saturday, August 1, 2020.
The figure means that the EC has already crossed its projected 15 million mark.
This will account for the significant portion of the projected 17 million figure of Ghanaians currently over the age of 18.
Meanwhile, the Commission has also announced new filing processes for prospective Presidential Candidates going into the December general polls.
In responding to the COVID-19 threat, the Commission says it will resort to an online process for picking forms