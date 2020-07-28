NIA announces new dates for mop-up exercise in 3 regions

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has come out with a new date to do a planned mop-up exercise for the National ID registration.
The exercise will now take place in three regions namely Ashanti, Volta and Oti regions.
The Ghana Card exercise has been ongoing for some time now but there are widespread concerns that many have still not registered and that has informed the NIA's decision to begin a mop-up exercise.
The NIA in a public notice issued by Head of Corporate Affairs, Francis Palmdeti, on Monday, July 27, 2020, announced the new dates as follows:
Ashanti Region: August 2, 2020 to August 16, 2020
Volta Region: August 3, 2020 to August 14, 2020
Oti Region: August 3, 2020, to August 14, 2020.
The NIA explained in the release that the mop-up exercise is targeted at persons who were unable to register during the mass registration exercise which took place some months ago.
Read the NIA public notice below.
NATIONAL IDENTIFICATION AUTHORITY (NIA)
PUBLIC NOTICE
NEW DATES FOR NIA MOP-UP REGISTRATION EXERCISE IN ASHANTI, VOLTA AND OTI REGIONS
The NIA announces for the information of the general public that it’s earlier advertised mop-up registration dates for the above-mentioned regions have changed. The new dates are as follows:
ASHANTI- 2/08/2020 to 16/08/2020
VOLTA- 3/08/2020 to 14/08/2020
OTI- 3/08/2020 to 14/08/2020
All prospective applicants in the said regions are to take note of the new dates for the mop-up registration exercise. This mop-up exercise is targeted at persons who were unable to register during the mass registration exercise which took place a couple of months ago.
Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted.
ACI FRANCIS PALMDETI HEAD, CORPORATE AFFAIRS-NIA 27/07/2020