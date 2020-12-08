Prime News Ghana

EC office in Fomena in flames 

By Justice Kofi Bimpeh
The Electoral Commission, EC office in Fomena in the Ashanti Region is in flames.

According to reports, some supporters of NPP do not want the EC to declare the official results.

But they were prevented by the security officials and were later hinted that one of the supporters has set ablaze the office from the backyard.

Personnel from the Ghana Fire Service were able to bring the fire under control.

Below is the results of the parliamentary results in the constituency

FOMENA Constituency

Parliamentary

NPP - 10,798

NDC - 2,608

GUM - 158

Independent - 12,805

 