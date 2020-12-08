EC office in Fomena in flames 

The Electoral Commission, EC office in Fomena in the Ashanti Region is in flames.
According to reports, some supporters of NPP do not want the EC to declare the official results.
But they were prevented by the security officials and were later hinted that one of the supporters has set ablaze the office from the backyard.
Personnel from the Ghana Fire Service were able to bring the fire under control.
Below is the results of the parliamentary results in the constituency
FOMENA Constituency
Parliamentary
NPP - 10,798
NDC - 2,608
GUM - 158
Independent - 12,805