2020 Election: Akwatia votes skirt and blouse

Provisional results coming in from the Akwatia Constituency indicate that the electorates have voted skirt and blouse.
Henry Boakye Yiadom of the NDC is winning most of the polling station counts ahead of the NPP's Ernest Kumi.
But at the same constituency, the NPP Presidential candidate Akufo-Addo is winning at most of the polling stations.
Some provisional results below:
Akwatia Presby JHS
PRESIDENTIAL
NPP: 224
NDC:123
Akwatia Central mosque
Presidential
Total registered... 342
NPP.... 59
NDC... 225
GUM... 3
CPP... 1
Zero for the rest of the parties.
Rejected .... 1
Parliamentary
NPP.... 41
NDC.... 246
Rejected.... 2