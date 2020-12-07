Prime News Ghana

2020 Election: Akwatia votes skirt and blouse

By Justice Kofi Bimpeh
Provisional results coming in from the Akwatia Constituency indicate that the electorates have voted skirt and blouse.

Henry Boakye Yiadom of the NDC is winning most of the polling station counts ahead of the NPP's Ernest Kumi.

But at the same constituency, the NPP Presidential candidate Akufo-Addo is winning at most of the polling stations.

Some provisional results below:

 Akwatia Presby JHS

PRESIDENTIAL
NPP: 224
NDC:123

Akwatia Central mosque

Presidential

Total registered... 342

NPP.... 59

NDC... 225

GUM... 3

CPP... 1

Zero for the rest of the parties.

Rejected .... 1

Parliamentary

NPP.... 41

NDC.... 246

Rejected.... 2

 

 