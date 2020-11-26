EC publishes December 1 special voting list

The Electoral Commission, EC has published the list of special voters for the 2020 general elections.
According to the electoral management body, the list has been published on its website for the perusal of registered special voters who will vote during the Tuesday, December 1, 2020, exercise.
The special voters’ list comprises names of registered voters from the security agencies, the media and staff of the Commission who will work on Election Day.
In a statement, the EC disclosed that soft copies of the special voters’ register have also been provided to the representatives of organizations participating in the exercise to enable their members to verify their details and locations ahead of time.
“The publication of the Special Voters List will enable Registered Special Voters to know their various Polling Stations ahead of time. This will promote a seamless and timely electoral process. All registered Voters on the Special Voters List will be able to cast their ballots on 1st December only. It is, therefore, necessary that Applicants take the necessary steps to verify their details to avoid being disenfranchised as they will not be allowed to vote on the 7th of December 2020, should they miss the Special Voting Facility”, the EC said in its statement.
Meanwhile, the EC has served notice to the public that all names on the special voters’ list will not appear in the main register on December 7, 2020.