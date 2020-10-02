EC to contact, issue new cards for applicants with duplicated voter ID numbers

The Electoral Commission, EC says they will contact and issue new cards for applicants with duplicated voter ID numbers during the one-day registration exercise.
The EC indicated that there was the duplication of some voter ID numbers during the registration process on October 1.
“It has come to the attention of the Commission that a number of Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) kits at some Registration Centres have issued Applicants with Voter ID numbers that have already been issued,” the EC said in a statement.
But the commission added that “this error has been corrected.”
The affected applicants will be contacted and issued with new ID cards with unique numbers,” according to the commission.
“It is important to note that, the biometric and biographic details of the affected Applicants are intact,” the EC assured further.
The electoral roll was opened from 7 am to 6 pm at its district offices for persons who could not participate in the mass registration exercise organised in June and July.