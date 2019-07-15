ECG, PDS dismiss rumours about imminent 'Dumsor'

Power Distribution Services (PDS) and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) have move swiftly to bury rumours that there is an imminent power outage 'dumsor' which will hit Ghana.
The rumours said the looming power outage will happen due to the debts owed the Independent Power Producers (IPPs).
In a joint statement released by the two entities, they told the general public that, they have a good working relationship with the IPPs despite the huge debt owed them and will do everything within their power to make sure Ghanaians have the best of service.
“It will be recalled that on March 1st 2019, ECG, with support from of Government and other key state institutions successfully handed over its distribution and retail business to the PDS with the view improving efficiency into the power distribution sector.
“We wish to assure the general public that ECG, PDS and the IPPs are maintaining very good working relations during this transition period and are working through various challenges which are not uncommon in such transitional arrangements,” the joint statement, published in full below, explained.
The Chamber of Independent Power Producers and Bulk Consumers (CIPDIB) last week predicted that there will be possible power outages, across the country.
PDS last week released some GHc200 million to ECG to pay the Independent Power Producers (IPPs) in the country.
