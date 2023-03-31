ECG releases ‘dumsor’ timetable, check out affected regions

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has released a new load shedding time table to guide residents and business in knowing when to expect power.
This follows ongoing maintenance works currently being carried out at Atuabo by the Ghana National Gas Company (GNGC).
The load management schedule is from Thursday, March 30 to Friday, April 7, 2023.
According to the ECG, the affected regions include Ashanti, Central, Eastern, Western, Volta, Greater Accra and Tema.
The load shedding will begin from 6.00pm to 11.00pm daily.
“We call on our customers to bear the inconvenience with us while the Ghana Gas Processing Plant undertakes this all-important maintenance activity,” the ECG appealed in its statement.
According to release, Group A covers Accra and the affected places areas include: “South Odorkor, Baah Yard, Odorgonno, Awoshie Massalatsi, Been-To, Parts of Trasacco, Estates, Parts of Airport Residential Area, GHIPSS, ValCo Trust, Enterprise Market, Trust Bank, Shippers Council, ABSA Bank, Ecobank, Adabraka Free Town, Government Boys, GNTC Bottling, Nayak, Ga East Hospital, Dome New Market, Agingo, Taifa, Nkatie Burger.”
Others include: “Mr. Adjei, Demod, CMB Flats, Coffee Shop, Parts of Labadi, Parts of Labone, Olebu, New Ayawaso, Amamole, Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Ayigbe Town, Parts of Lartebiokorshie, Alogboshie, Neoplan, Best Point, Kaneshie Flats, St. Theresa, Cocoa Clinic, Accra Sound, Kaneshie Sports Complex, Parts of Kokomlemle and Mallam Atta Market.”
