ECG to embark on 1-month nationwide revenue mobilisation exercise

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced that it will begin a revenue mobilisation exercise on March 20, 2023.
According to a notice by the company, the exercise will end on April 20, 2023.
ECG stated that the exercise would focus on all categories of customers in areas including State-Owned-Enterprises (SOEs) and would be monitored by special teams.
The company warned it would arrest persons who would interfere with the exercise and prosecute them.
The company also revealed that the ECG’s headquarters, regional offices, and district offices would be temporarily closed during the exercise.