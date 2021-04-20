ECG to release 'Dumsor' time table, check out the areas to be affected

The Managing Director of Electricity Company of Ghana( ECG), Kwame Agyeman-Duah has announced that his outfit will release a time table for planned power outages in the country soon.
According to Mr Agyeman-Duah, the outages will be experienced between 10th May to 17th of May 21.
He said this has become necessary due to the ongoing work on the Pokuase bulk supply point.
The Ghana Grid Company, GRIDCO had earlier warned of imminent power cuts upon request by contractors working on the Kasoa substation.
Mr Agyeman-Duah announced the planned time table during a tour led by Energy Minister Matthew Opoku Prempeh at the Pokuase bulk supply point.
"We are coming out with a planned schedule, whereby the areas that are going to be affected will be grouped into four. Group A, B, C and D and we will schedule it in such a way that no single customer will see the outage throughout the eight days. You will probably 12 hours in the day time and the next three days may be in the night, we will rotate so it doesn't affect anyone".
On some of the areas that will be affected Mr Agyemang-Duah said " Nsawam, Pokuase, Gbawe and a lot of areas".
Recent power issues in the country continue to be a major concern for most Ghanaians despite the government’s assurance of constant electricity supply.
For them, the current situation does not really paint a good picture as government suggests.
They have huge fears that the most dreaded erratic supply of power popularly referred to as “dumsor” has returned.
Since the beginning of 2021, parts of the country have consistently been plunged into a state of darkness often without prior notice.
The situation affects the everyday lives of Ghanaians, especially those who rely on electricity to run their businesses. They have decried the impact of the situation on trading activities.
On social media, in particular, there has been a lot of conversation about the worrying trend with those suspecting a looming power crisis calling on authorities to publish a timetable if need be.
But, the power transmission company, the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) has reiterated that the situation is not being caused by generation challenges but rather, ongoing maintenance and repair works on a number of its equipment and plants.
Ghana’s national power outages reached a crescendo between 2014 and 2015 during the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama era.
Fast-forward to 2021, the crisis seems to have reared its ugly head again, although the government and the various power agencies always shoot down such concerns.