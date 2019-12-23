Echo of Leadership opens nominations for Ghana Tertiary Student Leadership Awards

Echo of Leadership Africa has opened nominations for its 2nd edition of Ghana Tertiary Student Leadership Awards.
Ghana Tertiary Student Leaders Awards is a strategic leadership empowerment programme developed by Echo of Leadership to empower student leaders, encourage student and youth leadership to promote institutional and national development and to also honour student leaders across Ghana.
Echo of Leadership Africa is a human capital, leadership and entrepreneurship capacity development organization which is dedicated to developing the next generation of Africa’s innovative leaders who will shoulder responsibility, meet challenges with courage and creativity and never relinquish their God-given dreams. We believe that every person is born with the potential to influence others. Echo of Leadership Africa seeks to transform Africa by identifying, developing, and connecting the next generation of Innovative African Leaders. We are training a global vanguard of young men and women who are stepping forward to effectively confront the greatest needs of our country (Ghana) and continent (Africa).
CATEGORIES
1. Tertiary Student Leadership Personality of the Year
2. Tertiary Student Leadership Mentor of the Year
3. Most Influential Student Leader of the Year
4. SRC President of the Year
5. SRC General Secretary of the Year
6. SRC External Affairs Commissioner of the Year
7. SRC Women’s Commissioner of the Year
8. SRC Electoral Commissioner of the Year
9. SRC Vice-President of the Year
10. SRC PRO of the Year
11. SRC Led Initiative of the Year
12. Most Outstanding Student Speaker of Parliament or General Assembly
13. Most Outstanding Student Chief Justice of the Year
14. Most Outstanding Student Organisational President of the Year
15. Tertiary Hall Executive of the Year (Male/Female)
16. Most Influential Student Organisation of the Year
17. Most Vibrant Student Political Group of the Year
18. Most Outstanding Student in Leadership and Politics
19. Most Influential Cadet Commander/Officer of the Year
20. Most Outstanding GRASSAG President of the Year
21. Most Outstanding GRASSAG Executive of the Year
22. Most Fashionable Student Leader of the Year
23. Most Popular Student Leader of the Year
24. Best Hall of Residence of the Year
25. NUGS President of the Decade
26. PUSAG President of the Decade
27. GUPS President of the Decade
28. Most Outstanding Student Business Leader/Entrepreneur of the Year
29. Organisational President of the Year
30. Outstanding MP in Youth and Student Empowerment of the Year
31. Outstanding Woman Leader for Young Women Empowerment
32. Outstanding Woman MP of the Year
33. Outstanding Woman Politician of the Year
34. Most Promising Political Leader
35. Most Innovative Student Teacher
36. TTAG SRC President of the Year
How to nominate
Nomination opens for the Second Student Leadership Awards.
Click on the link below to nominate your favorite student leader.
https://votedigital.net/ghana-tertiary-student-leadership-awards-2020
Event Timeline
• Launch and Opening of Nominations – 23rd December 2019
• Nominations Close – Friday, 10th January 2020
• Unveiling of Nominees – 15th January 2020
• Voting Begins – 15th January – 18th April 2020
• Announcing of Winners and Awards Gala – Saturday, 18th April 2020
For more information contact +233202055098