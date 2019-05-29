Education: UCC to run BSc programmes for midwives

The University of Cape Coast (UCC) will begin running Bachelor of Science programmes in Midwifery for midwives who already have a diploma.
This is due to begin from next academic year. Midwives in Ghana have always had difficulty in furthering their education after securing their diplomas from colleges.
Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, Prof. Joseph Ghartey-Ampiah during the 7th session of the 51st Congregation of the university assured the graduands that all the necessary documents relating to the programme have been submitted to the National Accreditation Board for approval.
A total of 1,155 graduands from the 23 nursing and Midwifery Training Colleges in the country plus 18 graduands who pursued the Bachelor of Science (Anesthesia) programme at the School of Anesthesia and 70 graduands who pursued the Bachelor of Science (Public Health Nursing) programme at Korle-Bu were graduated.
Mr Ghartey-Ampiah expressed optimism about the new programmes being introduced by the university, especially, the Bachelor of Science in Midwifery programmes for midwives.
“The University has played a significant role in putting smiles on the faces of these categories of midwives who hitherto had been relegated to the background in the profession in terms of academic progression,” he stated.
He also advised the graduating students to take advantage of the program when it is approved to upgrade themselves to improve their professional competence and also remain more relevant in the Midwifery profession.
“In the case of the Midwifery profession, the focus is on zero preventable maternal and child deaths. Urged the professionals to be exceptional in the discharge of their duties to the satisfaction of clients,” he advised.
Chairman of the University of Cape Coast Governing Council, Mrs Nancy Thompson, advised the graduating students to be good ambassadors of the university by making good marks wherever they would be assigned to work.
“The profession for which you are being certified today demands sacrifice; strive to make a mark, and let the health centres where you will be assigned and the trainers be proud of you,” she averred.
The graduands are the first cohort of students who enrolled on the University of Cape Coast Diploma in Midwifery program in 23 Nursing and Midwifery Training Colleges that run post nurse Assistant Clinical and Post Nurse Preventive programmes.
