Election Petition: Two more applications filed by Mahama after Supreme Court’s dismissal to reopen case

Tsatsu Tsikata the lead counsel for John Mahama has filed two applications before the Supreme Court following the apex’s court dismissal of the application to re-open the Petitioner’s case to subpoena the Electoral Commissioner.
The petitioner, John Mahama wanted the request granted so the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa could be subpoenaed to testify in the ongoing election petition.
But reading the ruling of the court, Tuesday, February 16, Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, said the petitioner’s legal team has failed to indicate how the evidence they intend to solicit from the EC Chairperson will help to determine the case.
Again, the Chief Justice explained that the EC Chairperson is not on trial hence she cannot be asked to vindicate herself adding that the success of the petitioner’s case is dependent on his own evidence.
He subsequently adjourned hearing to Wednesday, February 17, 2021.
The new applications are a review of the ruling by the court on February 11, dismissing the application to compel the EC Chair to be in the witness box for cross-examination. The second is an application for a stay of proceedings pending the hearing of the review application.
According to Lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata, the applications were being filed while the Chief Justice read out a ruling on the Petitioner’s application to re-open his case.
Mr. Mahama is at the apex court seeking an order for a re-run of the 2020 Presidential election between himself and President Nana Akufo-Addo, the candidate for the New Patriotic Party.
He alleges issues of irregularities and vote padding while arguing that no candidate obtained more than 50% of the votes cast in the December 7, 2020 election.