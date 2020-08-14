Electoral Commission's office in Accra destroyed by fire

The Electoral Commission’s office at Sapeiman in the Ga West Municipality has been destroyed by fire.
The fire is said to have started at 2.30 am on August 14, 2020, and the building which serves as the Regional Office of the election management body has been destroyed.
The cause of the incident is still under investigation by the Fire Service.
The office serves as a storage facility for the Commission's old and used items.
The fire, however, did not affect the main administration block.
The fire was said to have been detected by the policeman and the night watchmen on duty at the time.
Personnel from the Fire Service have been there to put the fire under control.