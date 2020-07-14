Face shield not an alternative for nose mask - Dr Asiedu Bekoe advises

Head of Surveillance at the Ghana Health Service, Dr Asiedu Bekoe has advised Ghanaians on the use of face shields.
Speaking at the Information Ministry's press briefing, he said the face shield cannot be a replacement for the nose mask.
He explained that as it stands there is no vaccine for the virus, therefore, the use of non-pharmaceutical interventions.
One of these interventions is to be far away from the disease hence the social distancing protocol.
Another is also the blockage we create for the virus for which the nose mask was introduced. But people with hearing impairment are allowed to be communicated with using just the face shield because they do lip-read as part of their communication.
Dr Asiedu Bekoe said the first point of call is the face mask.
Ghana's covid-19 case count
The Ghana Health Service has disclosed that the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country are now 25, 252.
According to the service, 10, 105 of the cases were recorded through routine surveillance and 15, 147 were from enhanced contact tracing.
The total number of tests conducted so far is 334, 101.
The death toll is 139 and recoveries/discharge stands at 21, 391.