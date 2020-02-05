Fake lawyer arrested at Techiman Circuit Court

A fake lawyer who goes by the name Iddrisu Yahaya has been arrested at the Techiman Circuit Court.
His arrest was made possible by Alexander Graham who was presiding over the court.
Yahaya who posed as a lawyer collected a sum of Ghc25,000.00 from four accused persons to represent them as their counsel.
The four are involved in a case of robbery, kidnapping and murder case which is under investigation by Techiman police.
READ ALSO: Police arrest 6 persons over missing excavators
He has been handed over to the police and investigations into his dealings will commence right away.