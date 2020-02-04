Police arrest 6 persons over missing excavators

The Ghana Police Service has announced the arrest of six persons for their involvement in the missing excavators and other equipment seized by operatives of Operation Vanguard.
According to the police, all suspects are currently in their custody assisting investigations.
The six persons arrested so far are; Horace Ekow Ewusi, Frederick Ewusi, Joel Asamoah, Adnan Haruna, Frank Gyan and John Arhin.
On Monday, February 3, 2020, the CID picked up Mr Ekow Ewusi, who is one of the leaders of Operation Vanguard, for interrogation over his role in the missing excavators and other equipment seized from illegal miners.
His arrest was triggered by a request from the Minister of Environment, Science, Technology & Innovation, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, to the Director-General, CID Headquarters, Accra, to commence investigations into the missing excavators and some other equipment.
A letter dated February 3, 2020, requesting the Police to probe into the matter in part read: “Mr Ekow Ewusi was contracted to cart excavators and other vehicles and pieces of equipment seized by Operation Vanguard to designated areas for safekeeping. We have received information that he sent unknown number of equipment to unauthorized locations, including one in Tema. This was confirmed by the caretaker of the depot in Tema. Information reaching me indicates that he has sold an unknown number of the pieces of equipment, including excavators. I wish to appeal to the Police Authorities to investigate the matter.”
READ ALSO:NPP’s Central Regional Vice-Chair arrested over ‘missing’ excavators
Lack of prosecution hindering fight against 'galamsey' - Operation Vanguard
Following his arrest, the names of some persons believed to be his friends who have ample knowledge and at a point played a role in moving the excavators from its authorized location, have popped up.
Below is the statement