FDA cautions Ghanaians against patronizing products exposed to the sun

The Food and Drugs Authority is cautioning Ghanaians against patronizing products directly exposed to the sun for a very long period of time.
According to the authority, consumers must show readiness to prioritize their health and consider the safety of foods they purchase due to the proliferation of unwholesome food products on the market.
In an interview with Starr News, Head of Communications of the FDA, James Lartey stated factors to consider before purchasing products, adding to that he advised the general public to desist from buying products exposed to the sun for a long period of time
''The FDA will like to caution the general public when buying food products. There some basic things they have to look out for. The first is that the product label should have a manufacturing name and address on it.They should also check the expiry date to see if the product has not expired. If they notice that the writing of the expiry date appears defaced they should not patronize it, rather they should inform the FDA that this is what they have found on the market and we will respond promptly to that''.
READ ALSO: Stop patronising herbal medicines in commercial vehicles-FDA
''Also, you cannot be assured of the safety of the product, therefore, we advise that you should not patronize it at all . Again, we advise the general public that products which are directly exposed for a long time to the sun, it's not advisable to be purchased''.He added.
Ghana News: Latest news in Ghana