Fight against crime : Joint police and military taskforce storms Buduburam

A joint police and military task force has stormed Buduburam in the Central Region at 4 am today September 12 in a crime fight operation.
According to reports, several people have been arrested but it is unclear where the arrested individuals are being taken to.
Some of the residents who spoke to Citi FM said most of the armed robbers are not resident of the area but only comes to commit a crime and go back to their various places.
"A lot of armed robbers come from outside they will come and steal and enjoy themselves so we are pleading with the government to take a second look at the whole of Budumburam so that they will be peace and understanding for everybody."
"We are very scared because what we are passing through is very bad when we close we are scared cause the weed boys are around and they will worry you."
Recent incidents at Buduburam
Two traffic police officers – Sergeant Michael Dzamesi and Lance Corporal Mohammed Awal – were shot and killed two weeks ago by a gang, when they were accosted after refusing to heed to a signal to stop.
This week, a sub-chief at Gomoa Akranmang, Nana Yaw Egyir, was gruesomely murdered by a mob allegedly following disagreements over a disputed land.
The early morning operation by the security team has earned high praise from the residents.
“They are very happy and commended the joint military and police team for arresting some suspected criminals who have been terrorising residents,” the reporter added