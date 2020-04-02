Fighting Covid-19, our hospital will be opened to the general public - BoG

The Bank of Ghana, BoG says their hospital will be opened to the general public and not only VIP treatment of Covid-19 patients.
The Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman Manu at a press briefing yesterday said BoG had made available two floors of its hospital to host 20 beds for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.
Kwaku Agyeman Manu also disclosed that because the Ministry of Health did not have jurisdiction over the facility, it agreed with the Bank of Ghana to treat only the central bank’s staff and some VIPs.
“We have had engagements with the Bank of Ghana and they have released two floors [of BoG hospital] to take care of 20 beds for our use. Because the facility does not belong to the Ministry of Health, Bank of Ghana has agreed that their own people and some VIP personnel will be allowed there,” the Minister said.
The Central Bank in a statement said the hospital will “be available for the benefit of the general public,” after the disclosure sparked debates on social and traditional media.
Statement below :