Fire destroys 30 wooden structures at Krofrom

Fire has destroyed about 30 wooden structures at a slum at Krofrom, in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi.
Fire officers have begun investigations into the fire which started at about 2:00am on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.
The exact cause of the fire is not yet known.
The Manhyia District Commander of the Ghana National Fire Service, D.O 1 Amos Abban, confirmed the incident.
“We received a distress call at 02:11 am that there was a fire outbreak at Krofom. We dispatched our first engine to the scene and when we got there, we realized that we needed another engine to support the first one, so we called for another engine to come in. We managed to bring the fire under control at 02:44 am”, he said.
In the meantime, the firefighters say they are taking steps to ascertain the cause of the blaze.
“We are investigating the cause of the fire. When the cause is known, we will let the public know. We understand that the fire started two hours before we were informed. So we advise that anytime there is an outbreak, the public should call us on time”, D.O 1 Amos Abban.