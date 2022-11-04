Fire guts 50 wooden structures, church at Tema Newtown

Several residents have been rendered homeless following a fire outbreak that swept through Waterland, a suburb of Tema Newtown in the Greater Accra Region.
About 50 wooden structures used for commercial and residential purposes and a church got razed down by the fire outbreak.
It is unclear what might have caused the inferno. The Ghana National Fire Service in a post indicated that 'there were no casualties recorded.'
According to the service, "the plucky Firefighters were able to salvage the Apasco guest house, 25 houses, The Lamb of God Ministry Church auditorium and two public bath houses from the destructive fire."
