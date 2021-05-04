Fix the Country: 'The problem is you the parties Politicizing everything' - Stonebwoy

Ghanaian Afropop, dancehall and reggae singer, Livingstone Etse Satekla, better known by his stage name Stonebwoy has responded to a tweet calling him out to add his voice the #Fix the Country!
Social media users for Twitter are using the hashtag #FixTheCountry to pour out their frustration about what they call high cost of living, poor quality of life den economic hardships they are facing.
This comes after government slapped 18 pesewas increment on every kilogramme of gas effective May 1. Meaning people will pay extra Ghc4.5 if dem for buy 25kg LPG gas.
Again, telecommunications operator MTN also notify customers that call and data charges will shoot up effective May 1. MTN say the increment due to the implementation of 1% COVID-19 levy by the government.
One Twitter user with the name, Ndcpidgintweets called out celebrities in the country to talk about the hardship Ghanaians are going through.
According to the user, the celebrities were quick to add their voice to what went on elsewhere.
"@samini_dagaati, @sarkodie, @stonebwoyb,@shattawalegh dem all make quiet. This same people then dem dey push #EndSARS nu oo. Same people go come tell us to support our own yet they can’t fight for their own #FixTheCountry #BlackTuesday."
Stonebwoy however, did not hold back in his reply.
"Please if them send you tell Dem say u no see me o.. which part of the suffering are we not affected by directly and indirectly as Ghanaians. The problem is you the parties Politicizing everything. When you know exactly what To Do.."
Please if them send you tell Dem say u no see me o.. which part of the suffering are we not affected by directly and indirectly as Ghanaians. The problem is you the parties Politicizing everything. When you know exactly what To Do.. https://t.co/DLiPeETDNQ— 1GAD (@stonebwoyb) May 4, 2021