Focus on ongoing initiatives instead of intoducing new ones -Yaw Buabeng to NPP

Yaw Buabeng Asamoah, Director of communications of the ruling government (NPP) is of the view that although the party has done enough for Ghanaians, it needs to focus more on ongoing initiatives instead of introducing new ones.
The public continues to marvel if indeed the NPP is delivering on its mandate with its countless number of promises to Ghanaians in the run to the 2016 general elections.
Speaking on Citinews monitored by PrimeNewsGhana to assess the two years of the Akufo-Addo government, the Adentan MP Yaw Buabeng Asamoah said the party has performed creditably but insists that there is the need to shift attention in order to re-energize the government.
READ ALSO: Bawumia lists 41 achievements by the NPP government in 2018
“I think we are doing too much and that we will benefit from consolidating what we have done and investing more in where we have gotten. Many of the things we are doing, is turning out results, but those results need fine-tuning. Many of our promises have been validated because we are now implementing them as policies and running the budget through them.”
“I believe strongly that we need to take a step back, slow down on new initiatives and invest more in what we have done”, he noted.