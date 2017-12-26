Former 2nd Lady celebrates Christmas with the sick in Ho

Former Second Lady, Matilda Amissah-Arthur, has marked this year's Christmas with the sick at the Volta regional and the Ho Municipal hospitals.
She visited some wards at the hospitals and wished the sick quick recovery and good tidings during the festivities.
Mrs Amissah-Arthur, who was accompanied by her husband, former Vice-President, Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur, Mr Benjamin Kpodo, Member of Parliament for Ho and a choir, presented assorted items to children on admission at the hospitals.
At the Volta Regional Hospital, the choir entertained the inmates with some intermittently dancing to the tunes on their sick beds.
Mrs Amissah-Arthur said the annual "family and friends" event estimated at GHC20.000.00 was to put a smile on the face of the less privileged.
Mr Kpodo, who also presented bags of rice, sugar, cartons of cooking oil, canned fish and tomatoes to the Ho Municipal Hospital, commended the former Second family for choosing to celebrate the Christmas in Ho adding that the gesture made this year's Christmas the "best so far".
The MP made similar donations to cured lepers in Ho, the Ho Central Prisons, and some orphanages, estimated at GHC 50,000.00.